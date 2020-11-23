SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Baringer family in South Whitehall always puts on a display for the holidays, but, this year their son asked if they could kick it up a notch.
"This year we wanted to do it bigger because of everything that's going on," said Kristin Baringer.
Inspired by what he saw on YouTube, Baringer's son wanted to do a "Christmas Town," so they made a handmade gingerbread house and put inflatables and thousands of lights in the display.
"We just wanted to brighten his spirits and brighten everyone's spirits, we just love decorating for Christmas," Kristin said.
But, over the weekend Baringer went out to check on her display and noticed one of the main wires was cut. At first she thought it had to be an animal, maybe squirrels, and added a new extension cord, but the same thing happened the next morning, and that's when she began thinking they were dealing with a real-life Grinch!
"It's very sad if it is vandalism because we worked really hard on this. We have so much going on and still do, this was a family effort to do this," Kristin said.
Baringer says she's filed a police report and will be getting motion detectors and a camera. She has once again replaced the cord. The family is also recovering from COVID-19 and says nothing and no one will stop them from spreading the love and light of the holiday season.
"We're not going to lose our spirit so they're going to have to go away because we're not going to not decorate," Kristin said.