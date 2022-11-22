COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley native and a Flemington native who grew up skating together have reunited to represent the U.S. on the world stage. The two just got back to America from the World Cup sprint races in the Netherlands, with medals in hand.

Two-thirds of a record-setting U.S. women's speed skating team are from our area. McKenzie Browne is a Southern Lehigh High School and Kutztown University grad.

"How does it feel coming back with a bronze?" asked 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori.

"Really, really incredible," said Browne. "I don't think I expected it at all. I was just happy to skate that even, with two of my best friends that I've raced with my whole life."

Those friends are Olympians Erin Jackson and Kimi Goetz, from Hunterdon County.

69 News showed you how Flemington cheered her on during the Beijing Games. Goetz's accolades are extensive. Together, the trio broke the U.S. record by 2.75 seconds in the women's team sprint at the first World Cup sprint races of the season.

Goetz also got seventh in the 1,000 meter and eighth in the 500 meter races.

"If you don't have fun doing it, then there's no point," said Browne.

It's a good attitude to have, for someone who trains every day. For Browne, it all started in the Lehigh Valley.

"I grew up on wheels first. Bethlehem Skateaway," said Browne. "Then, I dwindled on the ice at Bethlehem Steel on the weekends."

Browne collected more than a dozen national titles for inline speed skating and also clinched collegiate nationals in cycling.

She and Goetz were teammates on the Frenchtown Speed Team, before reuniting out west, where they dedicate their lives to competing on ice.

Next for the athletes, "we go to Calgary for two more World Cups," said Browne.

Family and friends from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are rooting for them.