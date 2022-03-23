ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival returns to CocaCola Park on Saturday, May 21.
The event will be divided into two sessions, officials say one from 12-3 p.m. and the other from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature dozens of various food trucks.
In addition to the wide variety of food options, the event boasts dozens of craft beer selections, mixed drinks, live music, and other fun activities around Coca-Cola Park.
Tickets are now available starting at $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. Children 2-and-under are free according to event organizers. VIP tickets for adults are $15 and allow one-hour-early entry into either session (11 a.m. for Session 1; 4 p.m. for Session 2).
Each adult ticket includes access to the event, complimentary parking, and a $5 food voucher that can be redeemed at any food truck. There is no food voucher for a child ticket.
Fans can purchase tickets online.
A limited number of tickets are available for each session, so interested parties are encouraged to purchase in advance, officials say. Should tickets remain available on May 16, the price will increase by $5 ($15 for adults, $10 for children, $20 for VIP access).
Officials have provided a list of the food trucks that are participating. More food trucks will be added in the coming days:
- Grilly Cheese
- Popcorn Pit
- Little Sicilian
- Meat Wagon BBQ
- Cone Appetit
- Kona Ice
- Dino Sweets LLC
- Josie’s Fancy Funnels
- Scoop O Dough
- The Angry Chourico BBQ
The IronPigs are still accepting applications for Food Trucks to participate. For those interested can contact Allison Valentine, Director, Special Events by email at avalentine@ironpigsbaseball.com.
The IronPigs say they will accept applications up to a week before the event.