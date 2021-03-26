BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival will return this year after a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
The festival is returning June 3-12, both virtually and at participating restaurants, according to a news release from Northampton Community College.
Plans are in the works for an online event featuring Chef Emeril Lagasse, the debut of Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival Restaurant Week, and an in-person "sponsors only" event showcasing restaurant favorites, the college said.
The virtual program will air on Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the festival's website. It will feature an exclusive appearance by Chef Emeril Lagasse.
Several local chefs will prepare their top recipes for viewers, including Christopher Heath, executive corporate chef for Paxos Restaurants. Chris Cree, founder of Cree Wine Company, will provide insights on pairing the right wine with the right meal, and the Craig Thatcher Band will offer a special musical tribute to the festival, according to NCC.
A range of vineyard tours and a silent auction, allowing participants to bid on fine wines and travel experiences, will also be accessible on the festival website.
Festival sponsor Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits will provide virtual whiskey tastings featuring Maker's Mark, Maker's Mark 46, Knob Creek 9 year, and Basil Hayden's. Viewers can take out a specially prepared meal from NCC's Hampton Winds restaurant to dine on while watching the program.
The inaugural Food & Wine Festival Restaurant Week will begin June 4 and run through June 12, the college said. Select restaurants in the region will be offering specials throughout the week.
Participating restaurants to date include blue, Burgers and More by Emeril, Emeril's Chop House, Melt, Top Cut Steakhouse, and Torre. The college says that more will be added, and that people can check the festival's website for the latest.
This year's festival will focus on a special salute to the hospitality industry, including those employees who have been hard hit during the pandemic.
The festival will maintain its commitment to raising funds for Northampton Community College student scholarships. Since the festival's inception, more than $2 million has been raised to help students. Sponsorship dollars and silent auction proceeds for this year's festival will directly benefit NCC students, the college said.
No tickets are necessary for the virtual program. Details about the event, the Hampton Winds take out menu, lineup for Food & Wine Festival Restaurant Week, the silent auction, and video assets, will be shared soon on the festival's website.