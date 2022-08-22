SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Our abnormally dry summer finally got a little wetter on Monday, with downpours drenching portions of the Northeast early on in the week. 69 News Chief Meteorologist Dan Skeldon says it's a good start, but it's just one of many downpours needed to get the area out of a dry spell.
It's been a dry summer. Mark Scheetz owns Homestead Hog Farm in Sellersville. He says his farm and others have been hit hard.
"I'm going to pretty much forecast that we're going to be down 50 percent on our yields," he said. "Maybe even 75 percent."
Scheetz says the dry weather could make food prices go up in the future, yet again.
"This isn't just a small Southeastern Pennsylvania issue," he said. "This is really a nation issue."
The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report says more than 50 percent of the Northeast region was abnormally dry.
Skeldon says parts of North Jersey are officially in a drought, while Lehigh and Bucks Counties are abnormally dry.
"It is the seventh driest summer on record," Skeldon said. "It is the driest summer since 1999, which was the driest summer on record."
That makes Monday's rainfall much needed.
"This is the first step in getting out of a dry spell," Skeldon said.
But, he says, many areas still have a lot of ground to make up.
"If you were down this much rain, maybe you got an inch or two and maybe it was a big help, but you need four or five soaking rains," Skeldon said.
But in Scheetz's area, where it rained, it didn't pour. Scheetz says Sellersville only got three-tenths of an inch Monday.
"So it's basically only really settled the dust. It hasn't really given the plants much of a drink," he said.
Skeldon says some places, like Sellersville, got too little rain. But others got too much rain.
"The ground is so parched that ultimately it can't soak up the rain it normally does," he said.
Some areas got one or two inches. Skeldon calls that the "sweet spot."
"The ground can soak it up, but it doesn't rain too hard too fast," he said.
"We're glad for what we got today," Scheetz said. "But we certainly could use a lot more of it."
69 News' chief meteorologist says that while September tends to be drier, if the area could get one good soaking each week for the next month, the dry spell could potentially be erased.