LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley.

Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.

The eateries will supplement longstanding Wayback locations on Southmont Way in Bethlehem Township and Route 309 in Schnecksville.

The Lower Macungie restaurant, with seating for about 30 customers, is set to open Dec. 3 in the newly built Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, franchisee Shivang Shelat said. The eatery will likely host a private event with friends and family on Dec. 1, Shelat added.

A Wayback Burgers spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking more information on the Bethlehem restaurant, which will replace a former Long John Silver’s eatery.

"We're super excited and looking forward to welcoming customers into our restaurant," Shelat said. "We've put together a great staff and are still hiring some crew members to join our team."

Shelat is operating the Lower Macungie eatery with his sister, Anjali Shelat, and brother-in-law, Sanket Mehta.

The trio has long wished to operate their own business and was drawn to Wayback after immediately becoming fans during a visit to the chain’s location off of Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township.

"The Cheeeesy is one of the best burgers," Shivang said. "It's cooked to order with two beef patties and four slices of American cheese on a grilled and buttered bun."

Founded as a hamburger stand, Jake's Hamburgers, in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers has grown to more than 160 locations worldwide. Now based in Connecticut, the chain is known for its cooked-to-order burgers, available as classic double patties or as a single patty.

The Lower Macungie outpost, which will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, will offer the chain's full menu, including other popular burgers like the classic, double bacon and "Big Easy."

Other menu highlights include crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, Impossible Burgers, cheesesteaks, hot dogs, chicken tenders, salads and sides such as mac and cheese bites, cajun tots, onion rings and fries.

Hand-dipped milkshakes in flavors such as coffee, Oreo cookie and strawberry banana are made to order using Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

The Lower Macungie outpost will occupy the northern end of Shepherd's Corner, a six-unit strip mall that opened in the spring at Hamilton Boulevard and Krocks Road.

Other tenants include Prose Nails, Supercuts, the Lehigh Valley’s first Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Not Just Bagels, a family-run, fast-casual eatery. The UPS Store is coming soon.