BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Emily FaRannte is making a difference from her hospital bed.

Last May, at just 11 years old, she started experiencing back pain. Her family said they knew something was wrong.

"We thought it was from dance. We were using foam rollers, go to the chiropractor, things you would do for a normal kid. Then when we went to the orthopedic where they did the scan that found the mass,” said Adele FaRannte, Emily’s mother.

After numerous scans, hospital trips and rounds of chemotherapy, the dance-loving and soccer-playing preteen received a stem cell transplant.

"Even though she was fighting it, we were going to be there with her, and we were all going to be very strong with her,” said Adele FaRannte.

Emily created Emily's Hug Mee Drive right after receiving her diagnosis. The drive’s purpose is to collect and donate the popular toy plush Squishmallows to other pediatric cancer patients.

Within weeks, hundreds were donated for Lehigh Valley Reilly's Children's Hospital.

"When we first started our journey, she had her own Squishmallow, Rosie. Rosie could be with her everywhere, no matter what we're doing, what scan she was doing, anything, she had Rosie,” said Adele FaRannte.

Now the drive is even bigger, as the American Cancer Society Lehigh Valley is teaming up with the Hug Mee Drive and plans to make this their 2023 community project.

After all the Squishmallows are collected, they will be piled into a van and taken to the children.

"We just keep getting the generosity of the community through donations, and I'm pretty confident they're going to hit the goals that they're looking to achieve,” said James Pepe, senior development manager of the American Cancer Society.

Emily joined her mother, family and friends via a FaceTime call inside Bethlehem's Steel Pub to watch the 44th annual American Cancer Society telethon event.

For Vice Chair Jeremy Brescia, the drive is personal.

“As a child, I had cancer, and I was in a children's hospital. It was a special thing for me to try to give back as much as possible,” said Brescia, vice chair of American Cancer Society.

Anyone interested in donating to the Hug Mee Drive can visit this Facebook page or contact James Pepe directly at james.pepe@cancer.org.