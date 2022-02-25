As explosions began erupting over 4500 miles away, the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley began working with partners to help make a difference.
"We start raising funds immediately and we start distributing those funds to people who are on the ground to ensure they have enough funding," said Aaron Gorodzinsky, Director of Campaign and Security Advisor for the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley.
"They're going to need food assistance. They're going to be displaced from their homes."
They're taking funds raised over the past year and reallocating them to communities in Ukraine. According to the federation, an estimated 200,000 Jews live there. During a recent address Vladimir Putin cited denazification of Ukraine as a pretense for aggression.
"Using it to justify what's unjustifiable, the invasion of another country without provocation, that tends to be very difficult for us as a Jewish community to hear that justification when we know it's not the case," Gorodzinsky said.
Leaders at the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in Montgomery County are urging people to contact lawmakers and demand action. Pennsylvania's senators are unified in their condemnation.
Sen. Bob Casey put out a statement that reads in part, "President Putin's invasion of Ukraine is an aggressive escalation in his efforts to upend international order, undermine democracy and amass power at all costs."
Sen. Pat Toomey, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, has co-sponsored legislation to impose sanctions on Russia aiming to ensure "Putin understands there will be a crippling cost for his aggression."
"What we would like to see in the Lehigh Valley is all of us come together to pray for peace," Gorodzinsky said.