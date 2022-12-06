The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the Education Action Committee at St. Luke's Sacred Heart hope advocacy brings some solutions for the "broken" childcare industry. Holding a forum Tuesday morning at the hospital in Downtown Allentown.
"It's scary," said Betty Druckenmiller, Director for the Volunteers of America Children's Center in Allentown. She says she's only at 60% of pre-pandemic enrollment, but simply doesn't have enough staff.
"We have had to cut hours and we have had to close the classroom, so that's been heartbreaking in some ways," Druckenmiller said. "I technically, right now, have four full time vacancies and unlike other programs we've been in existence long enough that we do offer full medical benefits, a retirement plan, paid sick, paid leave for other purposes."
Statewide, Pennsylvania is short is about 7,000 childcare workers.
Druckenmiller says the biggest issue is pay, with it getting harder and harder to compete for workers in an industry that already struggles to turn a profit: "Many years we don't quite break-even, but we do have a parent organization to rely on."
"Now, you could go to McDonald's or Target and actually make more money than working in childcare and you need no experience," said YMCA Pre-K Teacher Shandel Sedgwick. She often struggles to find an aid for her room.
The lack of consistency making it more challenging for students already set back by COVID.
"I would say definitely the behaviors I've been seeing are way extreme from what I've ever experienced before after the pandemic," Sedgwick said. "If I don't have a consistent assistant that means my classroom is not going to be consistent."
In the Lehigh valley alone since 2020, 61 centers have been closed, and around 146 classes have been cut.
More than 1,000 children the region currently have no access to childcare, but if the current centers were fully staffed, around 2,000 more children could be accommodated. Both women say without buy-in from state and federal officials, as well a private business, the issue will continue to worsen.
"Of my teaching staff, currently, half are Medicare eligible," Druckenmiller said. "In five years, they will probably not be with us, and I do not see young people, middle-age people coming into the field."
"It doesn't seem like there's an immediate lift to the to the burden that we're facing," Sedgwick said. "I think that more advocacy and talking about it, and getting out there and encouraging people to put more time, money and effort into the field, could potentially help. I just don't really know how long that's going to take."