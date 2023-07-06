We first met Cole Kresge last August after the then-9-year-old came in second in the Junior Disc Golf World Championship for his age group.

"I'm not a world champion yet," he told us.

"Yet" is no longer in his disc vocabulary. The now-10-year-old is a junior Disc Golf world champion. On Saturday he won his age group at the World Championships in Peoria, Illinois.

A giant plastic cup is what he raised above his head. To win the cup, dad Charlie says Cole soared above not only an international field but Mother Nature's wrath, too, as air quality concerns and thunderstorms made for long delays.

"Making a 10-year-old sit in a car for four hours at a time wasn't the most fun way to spend your week. But at the end of it, he came out firing. It was great," he said.

For Cole, who came in as the number 1 ranked player for his age, the pressure was on, but it's now a victory to savor.

"Are you going to drink anything from that?" I asked him, as Cole cupped the cup.

"Oh, yes we will. A Slurpee from 7-Eleven," he said.

Cole, who started playing at 3, now has his own logo, and socks, as well as a new sponsor from Sweden.

Charlie says it couldn't have happened without a team of local support.

"We had that conversation at dinner the other night that we were able to help facilitate a world champion come from the Lehigh Valley. That was pretty great," he said.

"So, what flavor slushies are you going to put in that?" I asked.

"Blue raspberry or cherry," he said with a smile.

The choice of a world champion.