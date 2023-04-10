The Lehigh Valley's economic growth has been on a record-setting clip. But will it last?

"For probably the last five to seven years running, the Lehigh Valley has ranked really high nationally for metro regions of our size," said Don Cunningham, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.

Cunningham says 2022 was the best ever for the region's economy.

The Lehigh Valley was recently ranked number two in the region for business attraction and expansion for regions its size by Site Selection Magazine. That's up from number eight in 2021.

The region also ranked fifth overall in the Northeast for the number of economic development projects, with 48 that qualified.

"We saw movement in all sectors. Manufacturing again is our top sector. Obviously more movement in industrial, but also health care, life-sciences, bio tech," Cunningham said.

But will the good fortune last in 2023?

Layoffs have been reported nationwide, with several in the region, recently. Publishing company Lightning Source LLC filed a WARN layoff notice with the state for 260 employees. Walmart will lay off nearly 600.

"We saw last week some slowdown on the e-commerce, the direct-to-consumer side with Walmart, here, which is part of their national movement, as well as Amazon's. But we haven't seen major changes in the Lehigh Valley," Cunningham said.

"I won't go as far as to predict 2023's numbers will be greater than our '22 numbers but I would say they won't drop off that much."