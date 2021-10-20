The country is one step closer to getting all Americans access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The White House unveiled its plan Wednesday to roll out the shots for kids ages 5 to 11.
Health departments in the Lehigh Valley know it's just a matter of weeks before they get the official go-ahead from the feds to start giving kids 5 to 11 the COVID shot.
"We're making this a priority, we are going to do our best to meet kids where they are and to get this into as many arms as are interested in receiving the vaccine as we possibly can," said Vicky Kistler, the Allentown Director of Health.
"Some parents may be a little bit hesitant and may do the wait-and-see approach, we saw that with the 12-to-17 year olds, so parents I spoke to are excited they want to get their kids vaccinated but we're really not sure what those numbers will show," said Kristen Wenrich, Bethlehem Director of Health.
The Bethlehem Health Bureau will use schools in the district to give out the shots. Allentown, though, is still deciding exactly how to move forward.
"So it's a logistics issue right now in terms of finding spaces large enough that can accommodate large numbers of kids in a safe environment that's handicapped accessible with ample parking," Kistler said.
The White House plans to launch a nationwide campaign to get the word out about the vaccine. This includes sending out letters and hosting forums.
And the local health departments say they'll do the same, to make sure parents have all the tools they need.
"We will be rolling out information to our parents and we will be available as we always are 24-7 to answer questions,” Kistler said.
The Lehigh Valley Health Network is also adding more hours at all its clinics, because it's expecting a big increase in parents coming in with their kids once the FDA and CDC approve the vaccine.
The FDA is meeting on Oct. 26, and the CDC is meeting on Nov. 2.
Allentown and Bethlehem health officials both expect to be giving out the shots to kids most likely by Thanksgiving, if not sooner.