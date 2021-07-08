LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) on Thursday announced HNL Lab Medicine President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew R. Sorrentino, Esq., will retire from the position this fall and be succeeded by current HNL Lab Medicine Board of Directors Chair and LVHN Board of Trustees Vice Chair Martin K. Till.
Sorrentino’s retirement is effective Oct. 15, 2021, officials say. They say Till will start in the new post on Sept. 1, 2021, to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
“HNL Lab Medicine has prospered under Matt’s leadership and commitment to excellence to become the preeminent lab medicine company in the region,” said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, LVHN.
Sorrentino was directly involved in the founding of HNL and served for more than 20 years as HNL’s Board Secretary.
“We are grateful for his hard work and service to HNL and the community,” added Nester.
Sorrentino assumed the top job at HNL Lab Medicine in May 2019, but he says his work with HNL and LVHN started decades earlier. He served as outside counsel for both organizations for almost 25 years and served as LVHN’s Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer in recent years.
“Matt has devoted himself to first-class health care and lab services in this region, and we’re all better off because of his contributions,” Nester said. “The growth and success we see today is due in part to the solid foundation laid by people like Matt Sorrentino.”
“It was my great honor and privilege to lead a team of dedicated and selfless professionals at HNL, particularly through our community’s fierce battle against COVID-19,” Sorrentino said.
An Army veteran, Sorrentino was Chairman and Managing Partner of Norris, McLaughlin & Marcus P.A., and Chairman of Tallman, Hudders & Sorrentino, P.C, prior to joining LVHN. He says he will continue to serve as a consultant to both LVHN and HNL Lab Medicine.
With his retirement, Sorrentino will no longer be an HNL Lab Medicine Board member, officials stated.
Nester said Till’s service on the HNL Board of Directors and the LVHN Board of Trustees provides valuable experience and context to help ensure HNL’s continued growth and success. Till has been part of the LVHN board since 2004 and on the HNL board since 2013.
Till will resign both board positions, according to officials statements. Kathy O’Brien, a member of the LVHN Board and Vice Chair of the HNL Board, will replace Till as Board Chair of HNL.
“Martin has an exceptional breadth and depth of business experience that will serve HNL well,” Nester said. “He’s passionate about HNL’s vision and mission – to inspire a healthier and better-informed world and to inform, improve and guide those we serve.”
Till, also an Army veteran, stated he will leave his current job as a partner in ClearLine Development, a real estate development and construction management firm based in the Lehigh Valley, to take the helm at HNL Lab Medicine.
Till’s track record of success also includes leadership roles in media, real estate development and technology. For 14 years, from 1998-2012, he was Chief Executive Officer, President and Publisher of The Express-Times newspaper and lehighvalleylive.com