LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) announced on Friday that Steven Lewis, MD, Chief of Neurology, has been appointed to serve as the Acting Secretary-General of the World Federation of Neurology (WFN).
As Acting Secretary-General, Lewis will help guide the field of neurology by working closely with the WFN to create curricula for educational programs, organize the biennial World Congress and help oversee WFN charity and fiduciary responsibilities, officials noted.
“We are thrilled for Dr. Lewis and WFN for his newly appointed leadership position on the Board of Trustees, where he will help advocate for brain health awareness by building world-class, global neurological education and training curriculums,” said Robert X. Murphy Jr., MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive, LVHN.
The new appointment as Acting Secretary-General brings the benefit of global expertise, research and insights to LVHN, while also allowing a larger impact on WFN priorities by working closely with all committees and its members – allowing for further education of, and advocacy for, brain health awareness on a regional and global scale.
“I am honored to have been appointed Acting Secretary-General," Lewis said. “I look forward to serving both communities to continue to advance the progress neurology has made and will continue to make.”
Lewis has over 30 years of expertise in neurological care and medicine and previously served as Professor and Associate Chair of Neurological Services at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, where he educated neurologists on the future of proper care and practice across the many aspects of neurology.