LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) is re-implementing its “No Visitation, No Access Policy” for all hospitals and outpatient facilities starting Tuesday, Nov. 17.
According to a statement released Sunday, the policy is returning with the health and safety of patients, staff and the community in mind, due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The policy was first implemented in the spring during the early weeks of the pandemic and later eased as cases began to decline.
The “No Visitation, No Access Policy” takes effect for all LVHN hospitals and outpatient sites as of Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.
The policy also includes Lehigh Valley Physician Group (LVPG) offices as well.
LVHN leadership says they are committed to doing everything possible to ensure families, of the most gravely ill patients, will be able to visit their loved ones in a safe manner.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided to these visitors to help ensure the safest possible visit.
According to officials, the health network also will provide the technology to allow virtual visits for those who aren’t able to visit patients in the hospital.
In LVHN hospitals and inpatient facilities, no visitors are permitted except under these special circumstances:
- Visitation of a gravely ill patient in the ICU, including those with COVID-19
- Parent visitation of a child in a pediatric ICU or neonatal ICU
- One coach or partner per patient on labor and delivery unit
- One visitor at a time for patients in inpatient hospice unit
- One parent/guardian at a time for pediatric patients
- One visitor to accompany patients for hospital discharge
- One visitor for patients undergoing same-day surgeries and procedures
- One visitor per patient in the emergency department
- No child under age 12 is permitted to visit in the hospital.
- Reasonable accommodations for pediatric visits will be made, provided any sibling visitors age 12 or above are in good health.
- For all outpatient appointments, one visitor is permitted to accompany a patient for an outpatient appointment, procedure, same-day surgery or LVPG office visit.
- The person accompanying a patient must be in good health and is subject to a health screening, if necessary.
"LVHN understands these revisions to the visitation policy might present difficulties for some patients, family members and friends, and we are sympathetic to those concerns," says the statement. "At the same time, we must be responsible to the communities we serve and do what is best to protect everyone. We urge those who might be impacted to please cooperate with our physicians, nurses and staff as they help us continue to fight COVID-19."
LVHN wasn't the only hospital network in the area to update their restrictions. St. Luke's hospital has also updated their visitation policies.
Visitors at St. Luke's hospitals must participate in a health screening upon arrival and visitor movements will be restricted. One visitor per patient is permitted for patients not being treated or evaluated for COVID-19.