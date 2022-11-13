FOGELSVILLE, Pa. -- Starting on Sunday, November 13, 2022, Lehigh Valley Health Network is offering a series of free pediatric flu shot clinics.

The first clinic will be held Sunday from 8 a.m. until noon at the Health Center at Fogelsville.

Then six more clinics will be held at different locations through November 23rd.

The vaccine is available to children over the age of six months. No appointment is needed.

A complete list of the clinics can be found on the health network's website, LVHN.org.

LVHN says public health officials expect to see more flu cases than in the past few years. They say that heightens the importance of getting a flu shot.