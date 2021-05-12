LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Lehigh Valley is reaching a pivotal point in COVID vaccinations, now including young teens on the list of those who can get the vaccine.
Beginning Thursday, May 13, Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) says they will offer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12-15 at all COVID-19 vaccine locations, pending the CDC’s approval. Starting Wednesday, LVHN says they will be opening scheduling for Thursday and beyond.
This comes just as St. Luke's University Health Network also opens their doors to vaccinating younger teens, age 12-15, on Wednesday. They will also be working with the Pfizer vaccine, as it is currently the only one approved for this age group.
“The Pfizer vaccine has emergency use authorization for ages 12 and older, and has been proven safe and effective," says J. Nathan Hagstrom, MD, Chief of Pediatrics at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. "The clinical trial data submitted to the FDA demonstrated 100 percent effectiveness at preventing disease in this age group, which now represents nearly 20 percent of current COVID-19 infections.”
Anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccinations provided by LVHN are free.