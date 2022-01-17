LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) announced it will open a new health center in Pennsburg in 2022. Officials say this act is filling a need of Montgomery County residents who asked for better access to LVHN doctors and providers.
Lehigh Valley, Pa. (Jan. 17, 2022) – Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will open a new health center in Pennsburg in 2022, filling a need of Montgomery County residents who asked for better access to LVHN doctors and providers.
The new center is on West Seventh Street, just off Route 29.
“Bringing this health center to Pennsburg is part of our mission to heal, comfort and care for the community,” said Michael Rossi, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, LVHN. “We look forward to bringing exceptional LVHN care to northern Montgomery County.”
Services will include:
- Family medicine – Comprehensive medical care for the entire family, from infants to seniors.
- Obstetrics and gynecology – We’ll offer a secure, comfortable environment where patients can seek advice and treatment for every gynecologic and obstetric need.
- Pediatric specialty care – Specialty care just for kids from Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, including pulmonology, endocrinology and gastroenterology.
- Adult and pediatric rehabilitation* – Offering physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to promote functional recovery from illness and injury
- Imaging* – Ultrasound and X-ray imaging technologies in one convenient location.
- Mobile breast health services* – Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute will bring its mobile mammography coach to Pennsburg monthly for greater, easier access to this essential screening.
- HNL Lab Medicine – Full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services.
*A service of Lehigh Valley Hospital
Patients can learn more about Health Center at Pennsburg at LVHN.org/pennsburg.