ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended times people should isolate when they test positive for COVID-19.
It's based off recent data gathered about the virus and the omicron variant.
U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
The CDC says people whose symptoms are getting better may also leave their homes after five days if they're feeling better.
Health experts say masks are still extremely important to wear.
Health care facilities are overwhelmed with COVID patients, as numbers continue to increase in the days after Christmas.
"The cases are coming in so fast and furious," said Vicky Kistler, Director of Health for Allentown Health Bureau. "The data is clear that ICUs are disproportionately full of patients who are unvaccinated. That can't be disputed."
The push to get more people vaccinated and boosted continues.
"Vaccinated individuals who test positive have a five-day period where they need to stay away from others and wear their masks," continued Kistler.
If after 5 days you no longer have symptoms, the CDC says you can be out of isolation as long as you mask for another 5 days.
If you were exposed to someone with COVID, the CDC recommends wearing a mask for 10 days and testing on day 5, if possible.
As numbers continue to increase, some people are alarmed by the CDC's move to shorten the isolation period.
"I don't know why they're going that way," said William Judd of Salisbury Township. "For sports it's great but for people around you, I don't know it's so confusing. All I know is this year is a repeat of last year."
Health officials say there's no reason for concern.
"Data is showing people are most highly infectious two days before they develop a symptom. At the time they are five days in, their ability to spread the virus weakens," continued Kistler.
The CDC says people should still wear masks, vaccinated or not.
While the isolation time has shortened, there are still people who could be sick on day 6, or 7.