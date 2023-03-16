BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Nowhere to call home, no one to call. Just a vicious cycle of the way you think life is supposed to go.

"My own personal experience with addiction and now being in recovery, it took a long time for me to even realize that what I was doing was a problem. And when the time came when I didn't want to do it anymore, it just took the right people at the right time in my life to make the difference," said Certified Recovery Specialist Justin Wright.

Wright is now that way out for others. He works with Treatment Trends, a nonprofit that focuses on recovery addiction and he's the lead in the PAIR program, working together with law enforcement.

"They know where the hotspots are. They know where people are, you know, unfortunately dying from overdoses so we could share that information together to try and help some people," Wright said.

And it's not just one approach. He does "boots on the ground" outreach from the Hope Center in Bethlehem, where he takes the steps to meet people where they are instead of waiting for them to walk through the door. A few times a week, he finds those who are secluded and has a conversation. He offers help, and lets them know there are options.

"He builds trust and he follows through which is the most important thing. If Justin tells you he's going to help you, he helps you. He goes to the ends of the earth and I've seen it firsthand. So he just has this ability to make contact, to build that trust and to follow through, makes all the difference in the world," said Brian Sabo with the Hope Center.

"He listens. And maybe it's because Justin has been there, as a Marine who faced his own battles when he returned from deployment."

He says even when he asked, it was a struggle to get the help he needed. He ended up homeless and using.

"One of the things that keeps me going is you know a lot of the men I served with, unfortunately, we lost not to combat but to suicide and drug overdose," Wright said.

"I know where they were at the time when they decided to take their life or to take that next drink or that drug. And I think we all have a responsibility to let people know it doesn't have to be that way."

He's living proof that there is another way. And he's made it his mission to reach out to those who can't see the light.

"Keep up the good fight, that you know, we can all find our way home," Wright said.