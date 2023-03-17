Their code was to return with honor. The inhumane treatment can hardly be understood by most of us. As prisoners of war in Vietnam, it was desperate at times after the torture, but Capt. Robert Biss says he always knew he was coming home.

As a pilot in the Air Force, his love of flying began at an early age.

"My mother used to tell people I would run around the couch with my arms stuck out pretending to be an airplane. so I guess it's something I always wanted to do," Biss said.

On the family farm near Johnstown, Bob would read comic books filled with stories of war heroes flying planes. After high school, he took a few classes at Penn State before joining the military when he was just 19.

Not long after, he was flying F-4Cs, a large fighter jet known as The Phantom, and he says flying one over Vietnam was demanding.

"I've often described it as being super speed. I mean your mind is working so fast processing everything that's going on," Biss said.

You had to rely on your senses. More than 100 missions in, he was on alert during a bombing mission on November 11, 1966. He was just north of the DMZ when he was shot down.

"Came down, didn't have much chance to evade, they were standing there with guns and then that meant we were about to begin a long march to Hanoi," Biss said.

It took 38 days to get there.

"They had this little prison in the countryside where they pretended they were going to execute me every day, once a day or whatever," Biss said.

"There were four of us that went together in a group, including my backseater. We weren't supposed to talk. In fact, they did make an effort to keep us separated for 38 days but we did communicate some."

When they got to Hanoi, Bob spent months in solitary confinement. After the first couple of years, he said any optimism faded. He was imprisoned for 2,306 days. Three years would go by before his wife and small children knew he was alive.

More than six years after being shot down, he was released on March 6, 1973.

He stayed in the Air Force and after 20 years in, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel, a decorated airman. He began a second career flying corporate airplanes, remarkably with his sense of humor intact.

"Oh it's not so bad if people aren't shooting at you," Biss said.

He was no longer with the woman he was with when he left for Vietnam but he did find love again, and he was there as his children had children of their own. He flew all over the world, no longer missing out on life with a view from up above.

Lt. Colonel Robert Biss, American Red Cross Hero.