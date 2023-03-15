On July 26th, 2022, Sgt. Benjamin Iobst with the Allentown Police Department was listening to an incident happening on Chew Street in the city.

He says it began as a disturbance, but then he heard the man had a knife and was going up onto the roof of the building.

According to police, the man was in crisis and wanted to jump.

After Iobst got there, he got the man talking and learned the man had just found out he was sick. It was a difficult medical diagnosis, he had some underlying mental health issues and he was high.

Police say the man didn't want to go to jail or the hospital, he told officers he just wanted it all to end.

For the next 30 minutes, Iobst tried to convince the man to come down. He was on the edge of the roof. The man had thrown his cigarettes and lighter at the officers and Iobst had them now and offered him one. He got close enough to light it.

"When I went to light it, I snatched him right off the ledge and then kind of fell back with them and immediately held him down," Iobst recalls.

Iobst kept reassuring him it was going to be okay. He says he knows firsthand how dark life can be and how to stay focused when it's all falling down around you.

When terrorists attacked the country on 9/11, Iobst was in high school. He says he saw the Twin Towers fall in study hall. It's the reason why after graduation, he enlisted in the Army and not long after, was a sniper in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"So, I struggled a lot when I came home. I got right into law enforcement but emotionally, there's a lot that needed to be worked on," Iobst says.

He was able to get help and he put in the work. Now he supervises officers who are part of the department's crisis intervention team. He shares his journey in hopes of helping other officers and veterans and those he encounters when a life is on the line.

Sgt. Benjamin Iobst, American Red Cross First Responder Veteran Hero.

He and others will be honored at the first ever American Red Cross Lehigh Valley Heroes Breakfast on Thursday morning.