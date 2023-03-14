Tom Carson knows what it's like to not be where you want to be in life. He spent eight years in the Air Force and then came home to civilian life. He says it was a tough transition watching friends who had jobs, homes and families. Tom says he was still just trying to find his way.

The GI bill meant college was an option and he first attended Northampton Community College, then Penn State University. He was working on a service project at Sixth Street Shelter when he says he found a purpose.

As Executive Director of Victory House of the Lehigh Valley, Tom's helping veterans experiencing homelessness find their own way. Victory House is a homeless shelter transitional housing program in Bethlehem serving men, many of whom are veterans. So many men who go through the program end up working at Victory House.

"I think that as a veteran, we still have a responsibility to be a leader. I think that the veterans that are here are doing that. They are leading by example. you know, they're saying, 'hey this is where I am, was at, and this is where I'm at now, and you can too if you just implement these things in your life and use them to get yourself back on track," says Carson.

About half the staff at Victory House are veterans. They support each other, the volunteers, and the men who walk through the door.

Tom says they treat each other as a big family. "We smile, we cry when needed. You know there's times where things get tough but the staff works hard and their heart is overall in this."

At the end of the day, they would love to not be needed, to not have a place like this, to not see veterans who have nowhere else to go. Hiring veterans is a means to that end. Until they are no longer needed, their life of service continues.

Victory House of the Lehigh Valley, American Red Cross Veteran Employer Hero.