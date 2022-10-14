During National Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate the cultures and many contributions of Hispanics in the U.S. In part two of her three-part series, 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris talks to a Lehigh Valley Hispanic leader about his decades in public service.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you want to talk to a pillar of the Hispanic community, look no further than Julio Guridy, a man who has truly lived a life of service.

He came to Pennsylvania from the Dominican Republic 46 years ago at the age of 15, and was one of only a handful of Hispanics at Freedom High School.

"Most of the Hispanics that came at that time, came to work at the Bethlehem Steel, and then some of them came to work into farms, and some of them worked in the sewing industry in Allentown," said Guridy.

Guridy says the only Hispanic role model he had was a counselor for the upward bound program, who encouraged him to become a role model.

So, Guridy went to college, got his masters degree, went into business, and eventually ended up at the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

"But I also wanted to contribute to the community that has given to me and contribute 100-fold more than what they've given to me," said Guridy.

Guridy was one of the first Hispanics elected to Allentown City Council. He spent 20 years serving Queen City residents and advocating for the Hispanic community, which has more than doubled in the last two decades, to 54 percent of Allentown residents.

In the Allentown School District 72 percent of students are Hispanic, which Guridy says is an indication the Hispanic population will continue to flourish.

"We have to be prepared for it. We have to make sure that they get well educated, that we contribute to the school district," said Guridy.

Guridy says today, there's definitely a lot more opportunity for Hispanic youth to become the role models of tomorrow.