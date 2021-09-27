ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pfizer COVID 19 booster shot rollout has begun.
"I know it doesn't look like it, but I am over 65," said President Biden while rolling up his sleeve on live TV to get his third dose.
Here in the Lehigh Valley, people are doing the same.
"I want to stay as safe as possible and I'm going to be going to Florida," said Jean Daversa, given the booster shot.
LVHN and St. Luke's started their booster rollout and major pharmacy chains have said they're ready too. But, for who? The guidelines have been bit confusing.
"The reason for the drama in the beginning is they wanted to look at the data and make sure the people that needed it the most, got boostered first," said Dr. Luther Rhodes, Infectious Disease Specialist, LVHN.
Under the CDC guidelines, that means people who are 65 and over, people with underlying health conditions and frontline workers.
"What they don't want to do is have is a rush of you will, everybody at one time. I think it's important to roll out the boosters on schedule through your doctor's office," continued Rhodes.
Dr. Luther Rhodes with Lehigh Valley Health Network, says there are plenty of vaccines and he thinks Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are only weeks behind.
He says for people who are 6 months out from their 2nd shot and really want the boost of protection, but may not fall under the current categories, he recommends talking to your doctor.
"Quite frankly this whole thing is on the honor system, there isn't anybody in my opinion who will not qualify or be turned away for a vaccine," said Rhodes.
He says eventually, no matter how old you are or which type of vaccine you got, you will be eligible for a COVID booster.