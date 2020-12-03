As of Thursday, nearly 5,000 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized with Covid-19 and just more than 1,000 of those were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
"We have seen a number of counties in Pennsylvania have only a few Intensive Care Unit beds left, or actually no Intensive Care beds left in their county," said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Health Secretary.
Most Montgomery County hospitals are at or near capacity, according to Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh.
"The majority have had to divert patients from their emergency rooms for the last several days for some period of time. Some are beginning to cancel scheduled surgeries to create more staffed beds for Covid-19 patients," Arkoosh said.
The two major health networks in the Lehigh Valley say they still have beds available.
"We are not, and I want to repeat that, experiencing a true shortage of either surgical or ICU beds," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, Senior Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs Section Chief Emeritus of Infectious Diseases.
Jahre said St. Luke's outpatient facilities have helped prevent overcrowding at all 12 of its hospitals, adding that better treatments have also shortened hospital stay lengths.
Lehigh Valley Health Network currently has about 200 people hospitalized, including about 40 in the ICU.
"That's a high number, but at the same time, it's well below what the max admitted census was in the spring, "said Dr. Robert Murphy, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive.
Of those currently in the ICU, Murphy said about half are currently on a ventilator.
Murphy said LVHN's planning and data tracking helped tremendously, along with a better understanding of the virus.
Both doctors said rising case numbers have them concerned, though.
"At the same token, I think it would be unfair for us to say we're not prepared for most eventualities," Jahre said.
"The message to our friends in the valley is that they have to remember what the message was in the spring," Murphy said.
That message really hasn't changed: Wear your mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance.