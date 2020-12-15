FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Local health networks are in the process of scheduling their employees to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The shipments are in and vaccines are ready to roll out. Phase 1 will focus on administering to high-risk health care workers.
St Luke's University Health Network received 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Lehigh Valley Health Network expects to receive its first shipment this week, and will then begin vaccinating high-risk, front-line workers within the health network.
In Berks County, Tower Health officials say Reading Hospital expects to receive doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week, and they plan to begin vaccinations 24 hours later.
Officials with Penn State Health St. Joseph say they expect doses of the vaccine to arrive next week.
While people are hopeful this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic, health officials say the public still needs to wear a mask, wash hands and social distance.
State officials say take precautions until the majority of people in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated, which may not be until the spring time.
Some of the first in the U.S. were vaccinated Monday, but officials say that's not a pass for people to not follow the mandates.
"It's quite possible at this point that you may still shed the virus, which can infect others, even though you don't have symptoms of the disease," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, infectious disease expert with St. Luke's University Health Network.
And benefits won't kick in until a week after the second dose. Both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines require a second shot either 21 or 28 days after the first.
Officials say there are still many questions on how long protection will last.
"Long-term protection studies still need to be carried out, and so there's a possibility that we might need booster doses of these vaccines at some point in time," Jahre said.
Tests are still being run to determine if those vaccinated could still be asymptomatic shedders.
There's also a 5% buffer of some still susceptible to the virus even after getting the shots.
Jahre believes masking, hand washing and social distancing will be a necessity well into 2021.