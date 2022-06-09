Two Lehigh Valley hospitals are among the top in the country for pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care, according to a national list.
Newsweek released its list of the best 350 maternity hospitals in America for 2022, divided into a five-ribbon and four-ribbon category.
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem both earned four ribbons.
The list is based on survey data from hospital managers and doctors, patient satisfaction data, and medical indicators, like rate of C-section births, Newsweek said.