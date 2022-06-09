pregnancy hospital pregnant woman maternity ward care generic

Two Lehigh Valley hospitals are among the top in the country for pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care, according to a national list.

Newsweek released its list of the best 350 maternity hospitals in America for 2022, divided into a five-ribbon and four-ribbon category.

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem both earned four ribbons.

The list is based on survey data from hospital managers and doctors, patient satisfaction data, and medical indicators, like rate of C-section births, Newsweek said.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you