CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Local humane officers are investigating an extreme case of animal cruelty.
The Lehigh Valley Humane Society says a dog was found tortured to death Saturday afternoon in Catasauqua at the edge of a cornfield off Willow Brook Road.
The dog was a young male, tan in color, and a possible mixed breed shepherd.
Anyone with information is urged to call Humane Society Police Officer David Saltzer at 610-797-1205 ext. 310 or email at david.lehighhumane.org. People can reference incident number 220271.