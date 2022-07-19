CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Humane Society says it's investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.
Officers need the public's help in finding out who mutilated and tortured a young male dog that was left behind a warehouse on Willowbrook Road in Catasauqua.
“It's not going to be tolerated in Lehigh County, we want to stop it before it turns into something bigger,” said Lehigh Valley Humane Society Police Officer David Saltzer.
The dog was a young male, tan in color, and possibly a mixed breed shepherd. The Humane Society was notified by LVIA Airport police that the dead dog was found by a family living nearby.
“The family was outside with their dog in the afternoon, they were walking over by the cornfield when they saw what appeared to be a deceased dog,” said Saltzer.
Officers believe the crime didn't occur where the dog was located.
“This was not the original crime scene, there's no evidence that the crime was committed here, this was the drop site for where they discarded the dog,” said Saltzer.
And while the case is still under investigation, Saltzer says those involved will face prosecution.
“The extent of the cruelty could be up to a felony; it could be prison terms up to 7 years and it could be very serious,” said Saltzer.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Saltzer or visit the Lehigh Valley Humane Society's website to fill out an animal cruelty form.