HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Christmas came early for the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Passenger traffic numbers at the airport surpassed pre-pandemic levels in November hitting 73,128 - the highest traffic for November since 2004.

It was a 3.6% increase from November 2021.

“We’ve continually used 2019 as the base measurement for travel trends at ABE. This is the highest number of travelers during November since 2004. There’s a lot of positive momentum throughout our aviation system as the airport makes its final approach of the year,” said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, LNAA.

According to the airport, Allegiant increased 24.6% and American moved up 8.2%.

United remained flat with a 0.9% decrease while Delta passenger traffic declined 37.5% from last November, per the airport.

Airport officials say this suggests traffic will remain heavy through the remainder of the holiday season and offered the following tips for travelers.

Holiday Travel Checklist

• Give yourself extra time – arrive at the airport (2) hours before your scheduled departure

• Take advantage of ABE’s amenities

• Research your specific airline’s travel requirements (carry-on bag policy, etc.)

• Have a “Plan B” in case of travel delays or cancellations

• Charge electronics (laptop, cell phone, etc.)

• Pack a snack and an empty refillable water bottle

• Most importantly, pack your patience