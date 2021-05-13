HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. | Jobs are opening up once again as the world starts to return to normalcy, which means job fairs are opening up as well.
Lehigh Valley International Airport said as vaccinations are increasing, so is the travel industry, especially with the summer season approaching.
The airport and businesses inside are holding a job fair on Thursday, May 13, from 1-7 p.m.
Interviews can be conducted on site, and jobs ranging from all levels of expertise are open to the public.
Featured positions for the airport could include FBO line service tech, airline services, ramp agent, and passenger services agent. Other airport jobs include working with Dunkin, Hertz, PA Pub, and more.
Socially distant protocols will followed for the fair, and masks will be required by the airport.
For more information about current employment opportunities, visit ABE's website.