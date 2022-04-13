HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley International Airport is helping special-needs passengers navigate the airport a little easier.
It's launched the Sunflower Lanyard program for people who have autism, chronic pain, dementia, or other hidden disabilities.
When they wear sunflower lanyards, it discreetly lets airport employees know they may need extra assistance.
It keeps these people from having to disclose their disability in order to get the help they need.
"It's important for us to create a travel environment for all of our passengers, again, that is comfortable, that is convenient, and also, has sort of a stress-free experience," said Colin Riccobon, the airport's Director of Public and Government Relations.
The Sunflower Lanyard Program was first launched at Gatwick Airport in Great Britain.