HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) reports that it had a steady flow of passenger traffic for the start of 2022.
49,787 passengers traveled through ABE in January, officials stated, which is a 111.4% increase from 2021.
“We kicked off last year (2021) still under the continuing effects of the pandemic due to limited COVID vaccine availability, and a lingering hesitancy to travel. We’ve reached a different phase of recovery now and we remain confident that aviation will not be faced with any dramatic declines in traffic as we takeoff into 2022,” said Thomas Stoudt, Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA).
By the numbers, United reported a massive passenger traffic increase of 147%, Delta jumped 120%, Allegiant moved up 142.5%, and American finished 52% ahead of last December.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) still requires face masks for all individuals while at transportation hubs through at least March 18, 2022.
21,717,449 pounds of air cargo was processed through Lehigh Valley International Airport in January – a sharp increase of 22.2% from Jan. 2021.