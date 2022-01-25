Lehigh Valley International Airport reports strong passenger numbers for December, close to 2019
Lehigh Valley International Airport's passenger numbers are recovering and exceeding industry averages, according to the Executive Director of the authority that runs LVIA.
"Traffic numbers for December were very strong," Thomas Stoudt of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority said Tuesday, as 68,000 people used the airport. That is more than double the December 2020 pandemic numbers, and down about 5% from the same month in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
For January, Stoudt said nationally, passenger traffic is down about 22% versus 2019, but just 4% at LVIA. For February, he projected that seats available on LVIA flights will increase 9.5% versus February 2019.
The mask mandate from the Transportation Security Administration will continue through March 18, Stoudt said.
The airport's air-cargo volume continues to soar, reflecting the growth of e-commerce. In 2021, LVIA took in 232 million pounds of air cargo, up nearly five-fold from 47 million pounds in 2015.
Stoudt said the cargo increase is based on demand in the region.
"If there's no demand, the cargo activity doesn't see growth," he said.
The airport authority, which operates LVIA Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township, honored two departing board members. Brian Daems and J. Michael Dowd were thanked for their service to LNAA. Both represented Northampton County on the authority, which is made up of Northampton and Lehigh county residents.
Two new members representing Northampton County have joined the board: Paul Anthony Jr. and Robert Brooks.
Matthew Tuerk, mayor of Allentown, will remain as chairman through the board's reorganization meeting in April.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
