The Lehigh Valley International Airport started 2022 ahead of schedule financially and is doing better than comparable facilities in serving passengers.
Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said Tuesday that LVIA recorded about $300,000 in net income for January after projecting a $350,000 loss.
"We're starting off the year well," Stoudt said. The LNAA operates LVIA along with Braden Airpark in Forks Township and the Queen City Airport in Allentown.
Snow did hit the budget hard in January. Todd Quann, director of finance and administration, said storms wiped out about half of the $300,000 snow budget. Otherwise, things went better than planned, he said.
Some of the January actual net income difference over the projected loss is due to having many open jobs, which reduces spending.
"We're still working on filling a number of positions," Stoudt said. The airport had about 192 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) in January while the budget accounts for 226.
"We are hiring," he said. The airport will hold a job fair March 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with on-site interviews at the main LVIA terminal.
Passenger traffic is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, Stoudt said.
"We were down about 9.3% versus January 2019," he said during the LNAA Board of Governors meeting.
Despite the decline, LVIA passenger numbers have held up better than other airports. The authority uses 2019 as a benchmark because numbers dropped hard in 2020 after the pandemic was declared, making comparisons meaningless.
Stoudt projected that for February, LVIA passenger traffic was down about 2%, while nationally, it has fallen 16%.
One recurring bright spot at LVIA is air cargo traffic, up 22% in January over January 2021.
Stoudt declined to forecast when masks will come off at the airport. For now, a federal directive is to keep them on until March 18.
"I'm not making any predictions on whether we'll see this extended," he said.
Solicitor Robert Freedberg told the board that the authority has been named as one of 19 defendants in a lawsuit filed in Lehigh County after a fatal accident nearby.
The airport has "no responsibility for the unfortunate events," Freedberg said. "There will be a vigorous defense."
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, chairman of the board, said he will be leaving that post in April when the governors hold their reorganization meeting. Tuerk was elected mayor last November and took office in January.