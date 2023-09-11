HANOVER TWP., Pa - Lehigh Valley International Airport's new concession operator's starting date has been pushed back from Sept. 1 into October.

Tailwind Hospitality will take over later than planned from First Class Concessions, which has served the airport for 10 years. First Class agreed to continue until Tailwind is up and running.

Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said in June that LVIA wanted to try something new for the airport bar, food options and gift shop.

Serving airport customers is a challenge, Stoudt said, because the flow of customers is dictated by the timing of flights, not by breakfast, lunch and dinner times.

Tailwind Hospitality serves more than 35 airports in 23 U.S. states, according to the company's website. Its airport clients are Amarillo, Texas; Erie, Pennsylvania and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Tailwind's presentation included a focus on local offerings such as craft beers and regional favorites in the gift shop.

Tailwind will also bring in Which Wich, a sandwich chain. The company started in Aspen, Colorado. Its headquarters is in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority operates LVIA, Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.