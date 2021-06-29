Lehigh Valley International Airport traffic is bouncing back as leisure travelers catch up for vacations missed during the pandemic.
Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said Tuesday that June passenger totals may exceed 80,000 and approach the 89,609 of June 2019, before COVID-19. The authority operates LVIA, the Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.
LVIA is now seeing the benefits of Allegiant Air's $50 million investment in the Hanover Township, Lehigh County, airport. Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) opened a new base at the airport in February 2020, a month before the pandemic hit the industry. The Las Vegas-based airline focuses on leisure destinations such as Florida.
"Allegiant has really been a strong presence here, they've built over time," Stoudt said after a meeting of the airport authority board of governors. Allegiant now operates three aircraft out of LVIA.
Matthew Tuerk, chairman of the board of governors, said LVIA will keep working with Allegiant to find new routes and show that the airport meets the airline's business goals.
Leisure travel is booming, but business flights are not back to pre-pandemic levels, Stoudt said.
"It's no secret that business travel hasn't really returned just yet," he said.
Todd Quann, director of finance and administration, said net income for the year to date is above projections, though some of that is due to one-time items, such as federal pandemic relief. The authority's net income in May was $187,000.
The board approved a $10.8 million contract with Lehigh Valley Site Contractors for work on and near runways. Stoudt said some runway work will start in July, but outside of normal operating hours. In September, the airport will close twice, once for 72 hours and again for 54 hours to accommodate construction.
Lehigh Valley Site Contractors is a division of H&K Group Inc., based in Montgomery County.
The board also approved the purchase of a building and 2.6 acres at 1621 E. Race St. for $1.9 million. The building is across from the airport, which has been leasing it for storage.
Stoudt said masks are still required at all commercial airports.
"People are coming in, forgetting that they need to have it on," he said, and the airport has given out masks as needed.
The authority's board of governors met in-person and the meeting was also broadcast on in the Internet. The board will not meet again until August.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
