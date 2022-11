ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs will hold their annual Turkey Drive Friday at Coca-Cola Park.

This will be the 3rd straight year the team has partnered with New Bethany Ministries and Provident Bank.

People can drop off frozen turkeys from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The turkeys will be stored in a refrigerated truck and then distributed to families this afternoon.