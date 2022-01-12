Allentown, Pa. | The Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced they are now accepting reservations for their Valentine’s Day Pork-O-Grams.
Fans can now choose their favorite pork racer - Chris P. Bacon, Barbie-Q, Diggity or Hambone - and on Friday, February 11 or Monday, February 14, they will travel anywhere in the Lehigh Valley to deliver roses, chocolates and other IronPigs treats.
According to the IronPigs, each Pork-O-Gram delivery includes a visit from the chosen Pork Racer (based on availability) along with: a half-dozen roses courtesy of Rich Mar Florist or a box of chocolates, an IronPigs mini bat, an IronPigs adjustable cap, two IronPigs ticket vouchers, and a $10 gift card to the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park.
For $125, officials say these gifts will be delivered to a loved one by a fan's chosen Pork Racer on either of the two dates they select.
The IronPigs also stated that for $145, a valentine can receive all the above plus a Pork Racer Plush.
Officials say anyone interested can order their Pork-O-Grams by visiting the website.
They also remind potential buyers that the Valentine’s Day Pork-O-Grams are restricted to Lehigh and Northampton counties, or within a 25-mile radius of Coca-Cola Park.
