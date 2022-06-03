ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are temporarily changing their name, and it's inspired by Philadelphia slang.
The team will be called the Lehigh Valley "Wooder Ice" on July 23 when they take on the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park.
It's part of the team's annual salute to the city of Brotherly Love and its popular icy treat, which residents often pronounce as "wooder ice."
There will be all kinds of "Wooder Ice" merchandise that day, along with Philly-inspired food for sale.