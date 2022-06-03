ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are temporarily changing their name, and it's inspired by Philadelphia slang.

The team will be called the Lehigh Valley "Wooder Ice" on July 23 when they take on the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park.

It's part of the team's annual salute to the city of Brotherly Love and its popular icy treat, which residents often pronounce as "wooder ice."

There will be all kinds of "Wooder Ice" merchandise that day, along with Philly-inspired food for sale.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you