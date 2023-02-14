COPLAY, Pa. - Football season is over, which means baseball season is right around the corner.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs want to get fans in the spirit.

Some of the Pigs "Pork Racers" made special deliveries to super fans Tuesday. That includes one "Pork-o-Gram" in Lehigh County.

Hambone gifted Earl A. Parris of Coplay tickets, roses, and all sorts of swag.

Earl is 95.

The visit took him by surprise.

"Baseball has been my life. I've followed baseball for as long as I can remember. Back in the 30s and 40s I was going to games in Philadelphia for the Phillies," Parris said.

The IronPigs start the season on the road in Rochester.

The home opener is Tuesday, April 4 versus Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.