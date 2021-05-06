ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "Hit me with your best shot" took on a whole meaning at Coca-Cola Park, as the IronPigs took on the Rochester Red Wings.
Outside the gate the Allentown Health Bureau took on COVID-19, giving out free Moderna shots.
Allentown Health Director Vicky Kistler says the goal was to give 600 shots out. And to sweeten the deal, if you got a shot the IronPigs gave out a free game ticket into the park. It's what many would call a win-win. For Luis Perez of Allentown, he was excited just to get the vaccine.
"I have many health concerns myself, but I think it's important that we keep each other safe and our community," Perez said.
Kistler says getting the shot is about community and getting back to normal.
"The closer we get to herd immunity, the closer we get to getting rid of masks and not having to social distance and conquering COVID," Kistler said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says we're making great strides in getting vaccines out. They say to date 51 percent of the entire population has received a first dose, and 42 percent of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. But, there's still shots to give out, and Kistler says they're ready.
"As long as there's a demand we'll be out there vaccinating," Kistler said.