ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are temporarily changing their name for a day in celebration of beer.
The 'Pigs will be known as the "Lagers" presented by Yuengling for their game on Saturday, July 24, the team said in a news release.
The temporary name change celebrates the rich history of the beer throughout the Lehigh Valley and the Philadelphia region, officials said.
Since the 1840s, lager has been a prominent fixture in the Lehigh Valley, which is partly where the team drew their inspiration.
Lehigh Valley "Lagers" merchandise such as adjustable trucker caps, t-shirts, and pint glasses are now available for purchase on their website and in person at The Clubhouse Store.
The IronPigs, according to their statement, will start wearing “Lagers” jerseys. A jersey auction presented by M&T Bank will take place during the July 24 game, and proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Autism Society of Lehigh Valley.
Tickets are on sale now for fans to see the “Lagers” take the field against the Worcester Red Sox. Fans can purchase their tickets by going on their website.