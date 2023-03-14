ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs Entertainment Team is looking for people to dance, sing, act, and more to perform in front of fans for the 2023 season.

The IronPigs Promotions & Entertainment team will host auditions at Coca-Cola Park on March 17 and March 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.,, according to a news release from the team.

Positions of need include dancers, choreographers, actors, comedians, singers, costumed characters, and jugglers.

Some entertainers perform in front of crowds of guests, while some may have one-to-one conversations with fans throughout the night. Some characters might be full-time entertainers while others have an entirely different job/persona during the day, according to the news release.

Each performer must come prepared dressed in character to show their talents and skills in a 2–5-minute time slot. Participants will be reviewed and have the opportunity to perform live for fans during the 2023 season.

Anyone wanting to participate can fill out a form.