Development pressure on Northampton and Lehigh counties threatens to turn the region into "New Jersey West," Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Chairman Greg Zebrowski said Thursday night.
The Halloween spirit cast a shadow over the meeting, and the threat of the Valley following the path of the Garden State was just one scary thought. The planning commission has seen a dreary procession of warehouse projects for years, with no end in sight.
"We've been stamping out warehouses," Zebrowski said. "This issue is here and apparently it's here to stay. If we don't manage this, we have a questionable future for the quality of life for the Lehigh Valley."
Commissioner William McGee raised the horror of big empty new warehouses, taking up space but providing no jobs.
"They've been built, but there's nobody in them," he said.
"It's frightening, it's absolutely frightening," LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said of the millions more square feet on the way.
The catch is, the LVPC can make recommendations and advise towns on how to change ordinances to limit development, but it does not have the authority to block projects. It is mainly an advisory body.
The project that kicked off the scary talk is not as controversial as the plans to build on the Southmoore Golf Course or occupy the land around the Dutch Springs aqua park. First Park 33 is a proposal for four buildings totaling 781,800 square feet at Newlins Mill and Tatamy roads in Palmer Township.
The site has access to Route 33 and is near similar developments. The buildings are not monstrous by local standards, ranging from 150,000 to 210,000 square feet. Bradley said they could be suited to manufacturing, which the commission prefers over warehousing.
The LVPC's professional staff reviewed the proposal and made several suggestions, including adding parking for trucks, to keep behemoths from clogging the streets.
"The Lehigh Valley has seen increasing numbers of tractor-trailers parked on roadways and in residential neighborhoods," Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz said in her report.
The commissioners, who are appointed, approved the staff comments, which will be sent to Palmer. Final approval is up to the township.
Commissioner Chris Amato, a former resident of New Jersey, asked that the LVPC include suggestions on how to protect nearby residential areas from the industrial/warehouse development.
The development in Palmer shows that the eastern part of the Valley faces the same pressure that was seen in Lehigh County earlier.
"Northampton County, you're going to get hit with what Lehigh County has been dealing with," Zebrowski said. "I guess warehousing will stop when we don't have any more land to develop."
He also assailed the culprits, "cheerleaders of development," without naming any individual or group.
Bradley said development pressure will not let up, citing statistics that show the Lehigh Valley is the fastest-growing industrial (warehouse) market in the nation, far ahead of the next two contenders in Texas.
New Jersey seeks emissions studies and imposes solar requirements on developers, while Pennsylvania does not. That pushes projects into the Lehigh Valley, "where it's already cheaper to develop," Bradley said. She said counties to the north and west, such as Monroe, Carbon and Schuylkill, are also seeing increased interest.
The commission's stance has been that municipalities need to update their ordinances, adopt regional plans, and ask the Pennsylvania legislature to change laws that favor developers.
What was not said Thursday is that trucking and warehouses provide about 10% of jobs in the region, according to a Workforce Board Lehigh Valley study. Some of those jobs are at risk of automation.
The commission also reviewed staff comments on a 129,816-square-foot expansion to a distribution center at 8001 Industrial Blvd., near Route 100, in Upper Macungie Township. That plan is compatible with existing development, the staff review said.
The commission also noted that Bethlehem's climate plan recently was recognized by the American Planning Association.
"We're really proud of the outcome" of the work that went into creating the plan, said Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's director of planning and zoning.
Zebrowski welcomed a new LVPC staff member, senior advisor Heather Ferguson. She worked at the former Knoll Inc. Ferguson has a bachelor's degree from Kutztown University and paralegal credentials.
View the LVPC packet for Thursday night's meeting.