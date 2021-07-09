EASTON, Pa. | Area children stepped up to the plate this week to help color several limited-edition baseball jerseys, that will be worn by Minor League Baseball players to support a fundraising initiative.
The coloring events were the result of Crayola Experience Easton and the NY Mets Minor League Baseball Team affiliate—the Brooklyn Cyclones—teaming up to benefit the YMCAs in their communities, officials say.
Kids 8 to 12 years old attending the Allentown and Easton YMCA summer camps spent Thursday and Friday coloring specially designed line-art jerseys, featuring Crayola characters using Crayola fabric markers.
They received extra inspiration with a visit from Crayon Mascot Radical Red.
Additional jersey coloring events are being hosted by Crayola Experience Easton for annual passholders and by the Brooklyn Cyclones for their team players and their Kids Club, according to officials. The baseball jerseys will be worn by the Brooklyn Cyclones players during a Crayola Experience takeover game on Aug. 8.
The limited-edition jerseys will also be reportedly auctioned online after the game with proceeds benefiting the Allentown, Easton and Brooklyn YMCAs.