ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back to school for students in the Lehigh Valley.

"Today's the first day of school," said Allentown School District Superintendent Carol Birks. "Yay!"

Excitement was oozing out of her as she visited Sheridan Elementary School in Allentown. It's a special school year for Birks because it's the start of her first full school year with the district.

"I'm excited and I'm just so honored to serve our community. And I thank my school board of directors with their belief in me and my leadership," she said.

Roughly 16,000 students made their way back to campus Monday across the district's 25 schools.

"I see some students smiling, some students are tired. But there was so much magic and energy as I visited schools this morning," Birks said.

While getting back to school is all about the learning, the first few days are focused on something other than academics -- they're focused on learning about each other.

"You focus on getting to know each other, hearing about how your summer was going went, as well as what you hope to learn this year," Birks said.

The district has larger enrollment numbers this year. That's because the district is expanding the age range of students they accept.

"We've expanded our kindergarten offerings, and students are able to enter kindergarten at four years old and seven months, as opposed to waiting till six years old to do it," Birks explained.