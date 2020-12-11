The Lehigh Valley Labor Council says it wasn't going to let the pandemic put a damper on its yearly holiday toy drive.
The council usually hosts a holiday party to collect toys for local kids, but this year toys are being delivered.
The council says it has enough toys and clothing items to take care of two schools: Roosevelt and Sheridan Elementary. It's also scheduling appointments with individual families who will be able to come in and shop for their children.
Roughly 200 children will receive a gift, but an assembly line of folks from Capital Blue Cross, Teen Works, community partners, union members, and volunteers is also getting one.
"Everybody's hurting. We got to hang in there. We want to do whatever we can to give back to the community," said volunteer Marty Cohen.
It's the gift of giving, at a time when everyone needs it the most.