BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have arrested the owner of Lehigh Valley Curb Appeal Landscaping on home improvement fraud and theft charges.

Police said in a social media post that David Grant allegedly took deposits and earnest money from several people without completing the work promised.

It's also alleged that Grant failed to repay money sought by several victims.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Det. Kennedy at the City of Bethlehem Police Dept. at 610-997-7682.

